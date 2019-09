Labor Day issue Autumn Adirondack Family inside. Adirondack Independence Music Fest returns!. Stefanik, on Israel. …

Labor Day issue Autumn Adirondack Family inside. Adirondack Independence Music Fest returns!. Stefanik, on Israel. 274 Glen rebirth is nearly complete. Morgan Smith of South Glens Falls kicking for Franklin Pierce football. 100,000 came to the Fair, soft but ‘we’re happy.’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.