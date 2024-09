Labor Day Issue Slew of Glens Falls projects. Balloon Fest times. Cannabis Fall Line plan. Cole’s Woods, what!? Red Lobster closes. Washington Co. amends its Occupancy Tax so all short-term rentals must pay 4%. LG Independence Fest: 3 days, 22 bands, 2 stages. Drag Queen hour. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.