Washington County Fair through August 29! Census: Wash Co. shrinks; Warren flat; Saratoga soars. Radici on pause. Antique & Classic Boat Show at LG Village docks this Saturday, 8/28. Swede Mountain. Chestertown’s Carol Theater bought, reopens. Dan Ward takes helm as Hudson Falls School Supt. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

