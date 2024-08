Lots of News! Council balks at Patten project. Must hike sales tax, supervisors say. Car dealers urge: No sales tax increase. ‘Wingman’ from Warrensburg. Schermerhorn Moreau plan. ‘Mrs. Glens Falls’ will seek to be Mrs. NY. Washington County Fair continues into Sunday. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

