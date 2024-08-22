Moved back to her hometown, will compete as Mrs. Glens Falls

By Mark Frost, Chronicle Editor

Glens Falls native Amy (Troelstra) Meijer is now Mrs. Glens Falls and hopes next June to become Mrs. New York.

The 2004 Glens Falls High graduate is the daughter of Frank and Becky Troelstra, who own Garden Time and The Silo in Queensbury.

Amy, her engineer husband Lodewiek and their two children just moved back to Glens Falls from Oregon.

That’s where her involvement in the Mrs. pageants began. She was Mrs. Beaverton in the Oregon pageant in May and finished third runner-up. “I was excited with that,” says Amy. “There were 16 girls in my class.”

She says, “I kept with the pageant because this was my kind of thing” — the experience, the community involvement, the state travel, the relationships with the other contestants. “We called each other the sash girls,” Amy says.

Of the program, she says, “I don’t get paid in money. I get paid in other ways. It makes me freel good to help out.”

Amy said her family moved back here for her husband’s job as an engineer in the semiconductor industry.

He’s Dutch, and Amy’s heritage through her father is also Dutch. Amy said the couple met through a mutual friend at a Travers Day in Saratoga.

As to the Mrs. pageant, Amy says, “I met the State Director for New York. We were just chatting. She said, ‘If you’re moving back, you have to join my pageant.’ Within two weeks of moving back here, I was the first approval for the Class of 2024 for Mrs. New York” — in both the Mrs. New York America and Mrs. New York American Pageants, she said.

“The state competition will be staged on Sunday, June 15th 2025, at the RIT Inn and Conference Center in Rochester…The competition is based on three categories Interview (50%), Swimsuit (25%) and Evening Gown (25%). There is no talent portion in this competition.”

“If I win one of the state titles, I will join the other state winners, all expenses paid, at the Mrs. America Pageant or the Mrs. American Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Hotel in August of 2025!” Amy wrote in our initial email exchange.

Amy said she graduated in 2008 from Massachusetts College [now of the Liberal Arts], majoring in History with a concentration in Political Science. She graduated in 2011 from the New York School of Interior Design.

Amy’s official biography says, “Hello! My name is Amy Meijer and I am a New Yorker through and through. Born and raised in ‘hometown USA’ at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, I am proud to call Glens Falls my home!

“I have been married to my amazing husband Lodewiek for almost eight years and together we share two beautiful children; a son and a daughter. Of course our family wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t mention our two doggies and our sulcata tortoise!

“My children are my passion and I wouldn’t be who I am without them. My favorite title is ‘Mom’ and I am forever thankful for it.”

Contestants pursue a greater purpose.

Amy wrote, “My platform I plan to carry on with is Infertility Awareness and Support. I am 1 in 6 that have been diagnosed with infertility, an ever growing disease. I am an IVF warrior that is here to represent and support all who are on their own journeys of infertility. I cannot wait to grow my network here in New York not only in the infertility community but also in women’s leadership (exciting things developing as we speak)!”

