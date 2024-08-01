Our August 1 front page

So Much News! Glens Falls pursues major nature preserve off Sanford St.. Jimmer Olympics schedule. JG3 to play for pro team in Lithuania. State Ed reverses school. Great Meadow fight. Model Railroaders & Chapman plan ‘semi-permanent’ 1889 GF Trolley layout. GFPD reports: Three days, two e-bike crashes. After 8 years, Grumbellies in Fort Ann closes. Moreau Lake State Park adds 860-acre Big Bend Preserve. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

