GF: Patten proposes 60 apts. on Glen-Harlem-Notre Dame block

Developer Chris Patten is proposing a 60 unit “Washington Square” apartment project at the Glen-Harlem-Notre Dame block across the street from the former Traveler’s Building.

The plan, which goes before the Glens Falls Planning Board on Auguar 6, includes two three-story apartment buildings with balconies for all apartment units and a one-story recreation and fitness center.
 
Buildings that would be removed for the project are a two story house at 399 Glen St., a two and a half story brick house at 391 Glen, and a one story wood framed office building at 10 Harlem St.

