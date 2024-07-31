GF: Patten proposes 60 apts. on Glen-Harlem-Notre Dame block

Developer Chris Patten is proposing a 60 unit “Washington Square” apartment project at the Glen-Harlem-Notre Dame block across the street from the former Traveler’s Building.

Developer Chris Patten is proposing a 60 unit “Washington Square” apartment project at the Glen-Harlem-Notre Dame block across the street from the former Traveler’s Building.

The plan, which goes before the Glens Falls Planning Board on Auguar 6, includes two three-story apartment buildings with balconies for all apartment units and a one-story recreation and fitness center.