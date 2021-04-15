Our April 15 front page

Spring Home Issue Hemp grower, on new pot law. Help wanted: HELP!!! Dr. Chris Smith, HF grad, Air Force MD, awarded for work vs. pandemic in Africa. GF Transit short trolley drivers; will cut schedule if jobs not filled. Daniel Ward named HF Superintendent. Adk. Trust branch open east of Exit 18. Papa’s Diner to close; owner Jim Campione to open 40 Oak Grille in former Outback. Thunder 10 & 11 under travel team won title in Newburgh. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.