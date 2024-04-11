Our April 11 front page

Small Biz Spotlight Totally sold on solar total eclipse. Etu balks: $1-million Warren Museum. Q&A What will you do if Biden wins? HF school voters OK

$54M capital project. Lapper: Waterslide World property will be cleaned up. No primaries after all in Stefanik race. GlobalFoundries sets $11.6 billion Malta expansion. Bodega opens at former site of New Way Lunch in Qby. ADK Peer-to-Peer at SUNY Adk here to assist veterans. Saratoga man, 25, arrested on drug & 3D gun charges; Sheriff Zurlo: ‘It’s deeply concerning’. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.