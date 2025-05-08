NY Post gives Elise front page play as Governor candidate

“The Right Stef,” declared page one of Sunday’s New York Post in boosting Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s possible run next year against Governor Kathy Hochul.

The tabloid wrote, “In an exclusive interview with The Post, Stefanik (R-NY) confidently rattled off several ‘Day 1’ priorities for a potential term — tax, education, crime, immigration and energy — before taking a shot at the unpopular liberal governor.”

The Post said Rep. Stefani “sniped”: “Unlike Kathy Hochul, who was defeated after one term in Congress, we have a record of winning — not just Republicans but winning independents and a fair percentage of Democrats.”

It said, “Stefanik, 40, plans to shore up support through dinners and speaking events in the next two months, criss-crossing the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Erie and Suffolk counties, and New York City. She already boasts more than $10 million in federal campaign funds, which could easily be transferred for a statewide run.”

“Bring it on,” Governor Hochul later responded.



