Now’s the prom

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

High school prom season starts this Saturday, April 13, when …

High school prom season starts this Saturday, April 13, when Glens Falls, Queensbury, Argyle and Greenwich all break out the gowns, tuxedos, limos and corsages. Here’s a prom overview.

Glens Falls: ‘Midnight’

Time & place:Saturday, April 13, 7-11 p.m. at The Great Escape Lodge.

Theme: Under the Midnight Sun. Tickets: $75.

Grand March: 5:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Admission is $1.

PTSA After-Prom Party: midnight to 4 a.m. at Glens Falls High School. Surprise theme!

Noted: “The whole community comes to the Grand March! Like all things in Glens Falls, the amount of support we receive from the community is amazing. The students truly appreciiate all the parents and faculty who make the night a success. Our after-prom party is a labor of love by the PTSA parents — they really go all out to make this night one to remember!”

Queensbury: Hollywood

Time & place: Saturday, April 13, 8 to 11 p.m., at The Hiland in Queensbury.

Theme: “Starry Night.”

Tickets: $70.

Grand March: 6-7:30 p.m. at Queensbury High School. Tix: $1.

Post-Prom Party: Midnight to 4 a.m. at the high school. Food, games, prizes and a special show, all free. Theme: Superheros.

Argyle: ‘Wonderland’

Time & place: Saturday, April 13, 5:30 p.m. at Excelsior Springs Courtyard Marriott Saratoga Springs.

Theme: Winter Wonderland. Tickets: $55.

Grand March and Coronation: 3:30 p.m. at Argyle Central School. Theme is the same. Admission: $2, $1 child.

After Prom Party: 11 p.m.-3 a.m. at Adventure Family Fun Park, Queensbury.

Greenwich ‘Black-White’

Time & place: Saturday, April 13, 6 -10:30 p.m. at the Waterford Banquet House, Saratoga Springs.

Theme: “Black and White Ball.”

Promenade and Coronation: in the High School auditorium, 4:45 p.m.

After Prom Party: 11 p.m.-2:30 a.m. at The Fun Spot in Queensbury for Go-Karts, Laser Tag and more.

Lake George: at Marriott

Time & place: Saturday, May 4, 7-11 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, Lake George.

Theme: A Night to Remember.

Tickets: $60 per student.

Grand March & Coronation: 5 p.m. in the school gym. Theme: Adirondack Elegance.

Post Prom After Party: Midnight to 5 a.m. at Adventure Racing in Queensbury.

Notable: Post Prom Party is traditionally attended by nearly if not all Juniors going to PROM! Most years 100 percent go, the school said.

Salem arrives in style

Time & place: Saturday, May 4, 7 to 11 p.m. at Six Flags Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury.

Theme: “Feelin’ Good.”

Tickets: $100/couple.

Grand March & Coronation: 5:30 p.m. at the school.

After-Prom Party: at Lake George Lanes and Games, sponsored by the parents’ committee.

Notable: “Unique feature is the arrival of the juniors. It has become a competition to devise a new method of arriving.”

Warrensburg: ‘Big deal’

Time & place: Saturday, May 4, 4:30 p.m. at Hiland Country Club in Glens Falls.

Theme: TBA

Cost: TBD

Coronation: Prior to prom, at the school.

After Prom Party: 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Sky Zone in Queensbury.

Notable: “Coronation is a big deal and fun for our kids and families!”

Johnsburg: One Smooth DJ

Time & place: Saturday, May 11, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Copperfield Inn in North Creek.

Theme: Masquerade.

Tickets: $50.

Coronation and Grand March: 4 p.m. in the school gymnasium.

After Prom Party: Game night, 11 p.m.-1 a.m. in the school cafetorium.

Notable: “We will have One Smooth DJ in both locations — Prom and Post-Prom — making the party go all night!!”

Hartford: ‘On’ this year

Time & place: Saturday, May 11, 6 p.m. at Echo Lake Lodge in Warrensburg.

Theme: Garden of Lights. Tickets: $57.

Grand March: 3 p.m. at the high school. Free admission. “The public is welcome!”

After Prom Party: Directly following the prom to 4 a.m. at Hartford Central School. “It is an all-night event where we will have food, prizes, bouncy houses, a hypnotist, game room and laser tag throughout the school, concluding in the last hour with parents making the students breakfast.”

Notable: “Since our prom is done every two years with Juniors and Seniors, we always have an amazing turnout of students and parents. Parents and teachers really come together to help make this night special. While most schools might purchase the majority of the decorations, our school consists of handmade items that both students and parents create. In addition to the actual event, the turnout for after-prom has always been successful. Much of the community volunteers their time and assistance in helping the students have a safe and fun evening.”

Fort Edward: ‘Hollywood’

Time & place: Saturday, May 11, 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. in the Adirondack Room at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls.

Theme: “NYC: Empire State of Mind.”

Tickets: $50 per person.

Coronation: 5 p.m. in the gymnasium Tix: $5.

After Prom Party: Food, games, bounce house, Zorbie balls, prizes, 11 p.m.-3 a.m. in the school gymnasium. Theme: Empire State of Mind, with appropriate food vendors.

Notable: “The parents organize an outstanding After-prom that is fun and keeps everyone safe. Thank you Fort Edward Parents!!”

Hudson Falls: ‘Paris’ night

Time & place: Saturday May 18, 6-11 p.m. Saratoga Holiday Inn, Saratoga Springs.

Theme: A Night in Paris. Tickets: $70.

Coronation and Grand March: 4 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, with the same theme. Tix: $2.

After Prom Party: 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Saratoga Strike Zone. “After-prom is an event that is put on to give students a safe environment to celebrate and have fun after the dancing and dinner portion of the prom is over.”

Notable: “Our school’s prom is a special night for all Junior students to come together to celebrate the close-knit community of Hudson Falls with their peers. We hope students will make some unforgettable memories to look back on in years to come,” the school said.

Bolton, at Blue Water

Time & place: Saturday, May 18, 5-11 p.m. at Blue Water Manor, Bolton Landing.

Theme: Retro Rewind. Tickets: $60

Grand March: 5 p.m. at Blue Water Manor.

PTO Post Prom Party: 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Bolton Central School.

Notable: All Bolton students in grades 9-12 may attend the Prom.

Fort Ann: ‘Hollywood’

Time & place: Saturday, May 18, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Resort, Lake George.

Theme: A Night in Hollywood.

Tix: $75.

Grand March: In the David L. Fisher auditorium at Fort Ann Central School, starting at 4 p.m. Theme is A Night in Hollywood.

After-Prom Lock In: 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Adventure Family Fun Center, Queensbury.

Notable: “The Coronation Ceremony is an old tradition of having young children as crown bearers, a mother-son dance, father-daughter dance, court dance, and junior class dance. All couples are announced (parents’ names too).”

Whitehall: ‘Rustic’

Time & place: Saturday, May 18, 6-11 p.m. at The Great Escape Lodge, Queensbury.

Theme: Rustic Romance.

Tickets: TBA

Coronation: at 4-5 p.m. in the High School Auditorium.

After Prom Party: 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Great Escape Lodge Water Park in Queensbury.

