New South St. bakery says apps generate 75% of biz, but they take 25%

By Zander Frost, Chronicle Staff Writer

Benita Anderson, owner of Bella Lyn’s Bakery on South Street in Glens Falls, told The Chronicle that delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub, account for “probably like 75%” of her business, but they also take their share of the money — 25% of all orders.

“I have mixed emotions about it,” Mrs. Anderson said. “I don’t necessarily like it, but I look at it as, if I didn’t have it, then I wouldn’t get much of any business. So I don’t really have a choice.”

She said, “I did consider maybe getting a delivery driver. But at the same time, people don’t really know I exist. So having those larger platforms helps you get your name out there a little bit more.”

The bakery opened in November. Mrs. Anderson signed the business up for the services because “I use it a lot because I have three little ones. So it’s just more convenient from a mom’s perspective.”

Uber Eats sent a photographer to take pictures of her food, she said. The other services did not.

Most orders come from DoorDash, she said. The most popular dish is “rice with pulled pork,” and for dessert, “definitely cupcakes and then the banana pudding seems to be a big hit.”

Copyright © 2022 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved