New pastor at GF’s First Presbyterian ‘rides an iron horse’

First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls said its “new pastor rides an iron horse to get around to meet his new flock.”



The press release continued:

“Dr. Patrick Wrisley, formerly pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida begins his new season of ministry September 5th and can be seen around town on his Harley-Davidson Street Glide….

“A recent widower, he has moved closer to his kids who live in nearby West Concord, Mass. His first Sunday will be September 10th. First Presbyterian Church is located at 400 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls. Services are at 10:00 a.m. every Sunday.”

The release said, “Wrisley is excited to move to Warren County from Florida when usually it is the other way around. The first neighbor he met in Glens Falls was moving in November to the Sunshine State and reminded him of our winters. ‘This area is beautiful and reminds me of the Southern Appalachians where I grew up and camped. It’s great to be in a place that has real seasons again,’ he insisted.”

The release said the pastor “wants to apply his gifts of preaching, teaching and pastoral care to the Glens Falls church while also working on a manuscript on how the Mainline Church can re-approach the notion of evangelism and learn what it is and is not.”

He is quoted: “Most people don’t think of Presbyterians as being very evangelistic. The fact is, it’s quite simple. It’s all about relationships and the story.”

“He honed his evangelistic skills as Minister of Evangelism at the nation’s largest Presbyterian Church (USA) congregation, the Peachtree Church in Atlanta,” the release said.

It added, “Jokingly called ‘The Disney Pope,’ he also founded the first church in Disney World in their experimental new urban community called Celebration.”

