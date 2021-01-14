New on Glen St.: Pakistani street food at Alif Café

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: There’s a new cafe in downtown Glens Falls, in the former Samantha’s Cafe storefront on Glen Street.



Alif Café offers Pakistani street food, snacks, chai, and coffees.

“We’re having a soft opening now,” Muhommad Saud of Lake George told The Chronicle on Sunday.

He’s running the Glens Falls location for his family, which also operates Tandoori Grill on Canada Street in Lake George, and the first Alif cafe, located on Beach Road.

Mr. Saud said Tandoori Grill is open for takeout and outdoor dining. The Lake George Alif is closed for winter.

The new Alif in Glens Falls will focus on takeout for now, he said, although there is seating available as well.

Menu items include veggie pakora fritters, spiced masala chai, chicken or veggie bowls with basmati rice, “naanwich” sandwiches, traditional Pakistani fruit lassis, and rolled ice cream.

They expect to add Turkish menu items and gyros eventually, he said.

