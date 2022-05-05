New! Marathon Dance preview party for public

New this year, the South High Marathon Dance adds a “SHMD Auction Preview Party” open to the public Saturday, May 7, 1-5 p.m. in the school cafeteria and parking lot.

Marathon itself is Friday, May 13, at The Great Escape. It’s closed to the public as a Covid precaution.

On tap this Saturday: View silent auction items, learn how to use the Bidding Owl system, and place bids! Bidding continues until 7 p.m. on Friday May 13, during the Marathon.

DJ music by J.P. Henderson of Galaxy Entertainment. Cornhole tournament for students, led by SHMD Chairpeople. Purchase SHMD clothing & other merchandise. Cash or check only. No credit card sales. There will be no online sales of South High Marathon Dance gear this year.

Purchase 50/50 tickets, by cash or check. Note: This will be the ONLY in-person 50/50 sales this year. Also buy them online now through 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Volunteers will also be available to help people purchase 50/50 tickets through the SHMD website.

Alumni merchandise for sale, and drop off for “Spirit Week Recycling” items.

Live feed broadcast of the party on the SHMD Facebook page.

During the May 13 dance itself, parents, family members, friends and community are invited to a special SHMD Food Truck Corral at the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls, for festive happenings and live streaming of the Marathon on the big screen, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

See the Website or South High Marathon Dance Facebook page for all details. www.shmd.org.

GF-SGF faculty ‘Battle for the Bridge,’ Friday, at GF High for SHMD

Faculty from the South Glens Falls and Glens Falls School Districts will play a “Battle for the Bridge” basketball “FUNdraiser” on Friday, May 6, in the Glens Falls High School gym. Funds raised will benefit the families and groups supported by the South High Marathon Dance, at The Great Escape.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Gametime is 7 p.m. Also: 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, refreshments, “fun for the whole family.”

South Glens Falls’ Vocal Point select a cappella chorus members will join Glens Falls Octet select show choir members to sing the National Anthem!

Info: www.SHMD.org, or email SouthHighMarathonDance@SHMD.org.

