Neighbors balk; Glens Falls Planning Board tables 196 Ridge

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: More than a dozen neighbors spoke for an hour at the Wednesday, Nov. 5, Glens Falls Planning Board meeting urging the board not to accept plans for the 196 Ridge Street development planned by the Snyder family.

The board decided to table the project.

Planning board member Christopher Reed Jr. said, although the project as designed “checks all the boxes,” it doesn’t pass the “gut check.”

Fellow board member Jack Morphis said, “When this many tax paying community members come out to question the project, we have to take note.”

Planning board chair Art Belden said the neighborhood is zoned for multi-unit housing and population density even greater than the Snyder family proposes.

The project would bring 12 one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhouses to 196 Ridge Street in Glens Falls.

The Snyder family — parents Scott and Sharon and their sons Dan and Adam, who operate Snyder’s Drywall in South Glens Falls — purchased the property at the corner of Ridge and William Streets in January for $226,000.

They plan to renovate the long-neglected brick Victorian house, add apartments to the two-unit existing building and its garage, build six three-bedroom townhouses behind the house — with a driveway entry on William Street — and add garages and parking spaces for 29 vehicles on the 1.35-acre property.

Neighbors expressed concerns over the scope of the project and its impact on their own properties — particularly questioning the six townhouses in a new, separate building.

City Planning and Zoning Coordinator Devin Rozell reminded the community members that the City is not legally required to inform them of future meetings regarding the property, as they were for this first site plan review.

“Keep your eye on Planning Board agendas,” Mr. Rozell suggested.

