Glens Falls will provide 110 parking spaces to Bonacio at 333 Glen garage; city cost $72,600/year

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: All 110 parking spaces for Bonacio Development’s Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects on South and Elm Streets will be located in the garage at 333 Glen Street, the former “Travelers Building,” City Communications Director Paul Ghenoiu tells The Chronicle.

Glens Falls agreed in its contract with Bonacio to provide the spaces at no charge to the developer.

The cost to Glens Falls in 2026 will be $72,600, indicates the City’s proposed budget.

Listed under “Special purpose buildings/333 Glen,” the budget item breaks down to $55 per parking unit monthly, for all 110 units.

Thirty-five of the spaces will be for Phase 1 of the Bonacio project — 18 apartments and three commercial rentals in the former Sandy’s Clam Bar, Hot Shots Bar and 36 Elm (‘Incubator building’). The spaces are nearly ready for occupancy. Downtown Dogs Spa & Boutique in Hot Shots expects to open this month; Bonacio aims to begin renting upstairs apartments after the new year.

Phase 2 — requiring 75 spaces to accommodate 70 apartments and one commercial space on the former Farmers Market site — is not expected to be completed until 2027.

It’s not clear from the budget materials whether the City plans to pay for all 110 spaces before Phase 2 is completed, or whether there are any other elements to the agreement with 333 Glen.

