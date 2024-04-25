Much debated but GF Council does not act on flag policy push

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Reporter

At Tuesday night’s Glens Falls Common Council meeting, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer presented a draft flag policy for the city. Members of the public spoke at the meeting on various sides of the issue. No vote was taken.

The draft policy would allow, in addition to the U.S., state, and city flags, at the direction of the mayor or Common Council, the following flags to be displayed by the city:

Flags of governments recognized by the United States

Flags of sister cities/li>

Flags honoring POW-MIA and current or past military members/li>

Flags of sports teams in commemoration of a significant achievement involving the city/li>

Flags of National Heritage, such as recognition of Black History during the month of February, Women’s History during the month of March, and LGBTQ People during the month of June

“I’ve never heard from as many constituents as I have about this,” Ward 2 Councilman Bob Landry said of the issue. “More than all of the other things we talk about. This thing has struck a chord.”

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved