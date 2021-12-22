Moreau opts out: No, on marijuana sales, at least to begin with

Chronicle managing editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Moreau Town Board voted unanimously (4-0, with Councilman John Donohue absent) to opt “out” of allowing sale of marijuana under New York State’s legalization law, Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz told The Chronicle.

“The way the legislation is drafted is counter-kind of backwards,” Mr. Kusnierz said. “If you didn’t take action, you automatically are in, and you didn’t protect your rights as a county.

“We’re not banning anything. But the state regulations haven’t even been promulgated yet. The town board wanted to ensure that we retain the authority to govern ourselves. If we hadn’t opted out, we’d be completely at the mercy of what New York State decides for us. You see with the mask mandate how that goes.”

The state law automatically has municipalities allowing sale of marijuana, unless they opt out by December 31. Municipalities opting out may later choose to allow marijuana sales and dispensaries, but, Mr. Kusnierz noted, those who are “in” do not have the option to later opt out.

