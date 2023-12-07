Minogues stores renamed ‘BEVS’ by new Saratoga Eagle owner

The four Minogue’s Beverage Centers in Queensbury, Malta, Saratoga Springs and Wilton are newly rebranded as BEVS.

The move was made by the Vukelic family, owners of beer distributor Saratoga Eagle, who purchased the beverage centers from the Minogue family in 2021.



“The BEVS brand was created out of a desire to be short, to-the-point, and memorable,” announced Trampoline Design. “It’s informal, and visually bold — yet bubbly. A retail delivery of unique and distinct offerings.”

Trampoline co-owner Sean Magee in a message to The Chronicle said, “We’ll be refreshing the website and outbound marketing, social, etc. as of December 4th. Temporary signage will go up while permanent channel letters and backlit panels continue in production.”

Trampoline said, “The tagline: ‘Whatcha Drinkin?’ is a friendly conversation starter.”

The new ownership has upgraded the four locations with revised floorplans, new shelving for easier sight lines, new carpet and construction, robotic shelf talkers and new signage, the press release said.

Having upgraded “the user experience in these retail environments,” ownership “wanted to apply that same improvement to their consumer-facing name and brand identity,” said the release.

“The Vukelic family and Saratoga Eagle are committed to delivering fresh beverages to bars, restaurants and retailers across the state. Their purchase of Minogues Beverage Centers…was a continuation of this commitment. The consumer-facing Minogues stores took the Saratoga Eagle distribution path all the way to the public.

“BEVS remains committed to offering the best refreshment in the Capital Region, and is a modern, consumer brand built on the legacy of Minogues service since 1921.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved