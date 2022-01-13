Mike DuBray’s death such community loss

Mark,



I just heard from a friend that Mike DuBray died this morning [Jan. 11]. My heart is broken. Although Mike was small in stature, he was a giant and a pillar in our community. Mike selflessly donated his time and talent as an announcer, emcee, and Deejay to scores of philanthropic organizations in our area. He always knew the the right song to play to get the party moving. I loved hearing him on WCKM and how much he enjoyed deejaying weddings.

I met him years ago at the Elks Club on Cronin Road where he was a member. He attracted people to him like a magnet with his quick wit and off-color jokes. There was never a time I saw Mike that I didn’t laugh.

His premature passing makes me think he’d be playing Billy Joel’s hit, “Only the Good Die Young.” Boy, will I miss him. Rest in peace, my friend.

—Bill Losey, CFP, Greenwich

