Marsh McLennan buys Robinson & Son

White Plains-based Marsh McLennan Agency Monday announced the acquisition of Robinson & Son, LLC insurance agency in Hudson Falls. Terms were not disclosed.

“Founded in 2005 by James Robinson and his father Peter Robinson, who has since retired, Robinson & Son provides property/casualty insurance solutions to businesses and individuals across the country, with a deep specialization in marine insurance.

“All employees, including Co-Founder and Agency Principal James Robinson, will join MMA and continue to operate out of their existing…location.”

Jerry Alderman, CEO of MMA’s Northeast region, was quoted: “Robinson & Son will be a valuable asset for our middle-market clients with maritime operations as we build out our industry practice.”

James Robinson said: “The risks that our clients in the maritime space face today are evolving and becoming more complex than ever before. By joining MMA, we will have access to broader resources that will enhance our client service capabilities and enable us to provide additional solutions for clients, all while maintaining our staff and service that make us who we are.”

