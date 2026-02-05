Glens Falls played Amsterdam Rams tough, fell 59-51; eyes sectionals

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

In December Amsterdam snapped Glens Falls boys basketball’s 56-game Section 2-record winning streak with a convincing 61-36 win in Amsterdam.

In Friday night’s rematch in Glens Falls, the Black Bears led 24-23 at the half, but the Rams came on strong to win 59-51 and secure a season sweep.

Amsterdam (13-2) has handed Glens Falls (13-2) its only two losses of the season.

It was a frenetic, fast-paced game with a lot of physical back and forth action. You could tell both teams really wanted the statement win in front of the ‘white-out’ Glens Falls crowd that made its presence known.

Glens Falls struggled to find an answer for Amsterdam senior Caleb Miller, a big-bodied 6’6” center who is a menace down low. The Rams fed the big man with frequent lob passes that led to easy layups. Miller led all scorers with 29 points.



Fellow senior Aundray Fowler, a rangy and shifty guard, was also able to get to the rim often, slicing through the Glens Falls defense on his way to 19 points.

For Glens Falls, 6’3” junior center Jeffery Woodell led the scoring with 21 points, doing damage through a good combination of outside jumpers and points in the paint. Senior Jordan Baker and junior Michael Blakely each had 8. Sophomore Brady Girard and senior Jake Burns each had 7.

Amsterdam applied a full court press in the third quarter, and Glens Falls handed them a pair of turnovers that led to easy layups. That combined with a technical foul against the Black Bears shifted momentum Amsterdam’s way.

“We executed well offensively, but didn’t make as many shots as we would have liked,” Glens Falls Head Coach Rob Girard said after the game. “But we made it a game the whole way.”

He noted Amsterdam’s Miller only had 13 points the first time the teams met, but “ended up having a big day” Friday.

“When he starts making threes, he makes it a tough cover,” Girard said.

Coach said he knew going into the season that Amsterdam would be the favorite in the Foothills Council. “The whole league saw it coming,” he said. “They had everybody back.”

Amsterdam competes in the Foothills Council league with Glens Falls, but in sectionals the teams would compete in different brackets, because Amsterdam is a bigger school.

“We’re hoping we can make a run in sectionals,” Girard said, noting there’s still “a really good chance to have a really good season.”

He said that entering the season “I thought we’d compete and be in most games,” but “never guessed we’d be 13-2.”

“We’re focused on making sure we play really solid defense, since we don’t have the offense we had the last two years.”

Girard said the team is working on trying to become better shooters.

“We’ve got to make outside shots,” he said. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It doesn’t happen in a week or two. But we’re trying to be more consistent from the outside.”

Girard said “Amsterdam was on our bucket list,” but looking ahead, “it’s always great to get to the Civic Center.”

The Section 2 tournament tips off Feb. 24. The semifinals and finals are at Harding Mazzotti Arena in Glens Falls March 2-7.

Glens Falls wraps up the regular season with games against Scotia-Glenville, Hudson Falls, Queensbury and Broadal

