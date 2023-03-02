Marathon Dance paves the way for us in future

By Sydney Hart, SHMD Student Chairperson

Marathon this year is going to be something to remember.

Although I am grateful we had the ability to still have a Marathon Dance at the Great Escape the last couple of years, my freshman year Marathon Dance left a mark on my heart and emotionally moved me.

The fatigue of dancing for the 28 hours mixed with emotions brought by the closing ceremony is uncanny to anything I’ve ever endured in my life. I cannot wait for everyone else to experience that this year.



There is something to be said about an entire school and community coming together.

Whether it be fund-raising, donating, decorating, coordinating and even more — it makes me very proud to be a part of a small area capable of accomplishing and providing amazing things for other individuals.

As I and my fellow friends/classmates take on college next year, I can say with confidence that the Marathon Dance has paved the way for us to be selfless, kind, and determined human beings.

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved