Friday, August 2, 2019
Home » Hot Copy » Luzerne Music Center seeks $2 million for camp housing

Luzerne Music Center seeks $2 million for camp housing

August 2, 2019 in Hot Copy

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

At this week’s Monday night concert featuring jazzman Chris Brubeck and his band Triple Play, Luzerne Music Center introduced two model log cabins for its planned housing upgrade.

Amish-built log cabins are the plan at Luzerne Music Center — Photo: Camp supporter Doug Moench, Music Center executive director Elizabeth Pitcairn, and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilson with a model of the cabins they hope will update the summer music camp in Lake Luzerne. Chronicle photos/Cathy DeDe

Camp Director Elizabeth Pitcairn said, “It’s so exciting, and very needed.”

Luzerne’s current small, signature green and white cabins date to the 1920s, when the facility was a camp for boys, said chief operating officer Jeff Wilson.

Community member Doug Moench and his wife Kathy, who live nearby in a similar structure, introduced the models Monday.

Mr. Wilson said the expected $2 million project includes 28 of the new cabins and electric, sewer and other infrastructure improvements.

“The time frame entirely depends on the generosity of our donors,” Mr. Wilson said. “It may take two years,” he suggested.

They plan 16 two-person cabins for faculty, with shared kitchen and separate baths; plus six boys’ and six girls’ cabins each housing eight students and a counselor, with a separate space for the counselor and shared bathrooms for the students.

Existing cabins date from the 1920s.

The fully furnished cabins (including mattresses) cost $50,000 each for the faculty style, and $65,000 each for student housing.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright © 2019 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!