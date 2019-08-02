Luzerne Music Center seeks $2 million for camp housing

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

At this week’s Monday night concert featuring jazzman Chris Brubeck and his band Triple Play, Luzerne Music Center introduced two model log cabins for its planned housing upgrade.

Camp Director Elizabeth Pitcairn said, “It’s so exciting, and very needed.”

Luzerne’s current small, signature green and white cabins date to the 1920s, when the facility was a camp for boys, said chief operating officer Jeff Wilson.

Community member Doug Moench and his wife Kathy, who live nearby in a similar structure, introduced the models Monday.

Mr. Wilson said the expected $2 million project includes 28 of the new cabins and electric, sewer and other infrastructure improvements.

“The time frame entirely depends on the generosity of our donors,” Mr. Wilson said. “It may take two years,” he suggested.

They plan 16 two-person cabins for faculty, with shared kitchen and separate baths; plus six boys’ and six girls’ cabins each housing eight students and a counselor, with a separate space for the counselor and shared bathrooms for the students.



The fully furnished cabins (including mattresses) cost $50,000 each for the faculty style, and $65,000 each for student housing.

