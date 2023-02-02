Luce family: Youtheatre has ended its run

“After over forty years, YOUTHEATRE is taking its final bow,” read the message posted Sunday afternoon signed by founders Mickey and Sharon Luce and their daughters Amity and Lanni.

“We are grateful for all who created the music and magic, and for those who were part of the madness and for making miracles. You will live in our hearts, and we are eternally grateful for all the memories.”

The Chronicle adds: Youtheatre’s students ranging in age from 11 years old to high school seniors produced and performed ambitious musicals each summer in the Lake George High School auditorium. Youtheatre not only presented superlative shows, it enhanced and improved hundreds of kids’ lives and launched professional careers.

