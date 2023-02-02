61st Lake George Winter Carnival opens!

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The 61st Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend with opening ceremonies, the annual Winter Carnival Parade including guest float the Oscar Mayer “Weinermobile” and many regional fire companies, the first of two-this-year Outhouse Race weekends, a new “Jeepin Duck Hunt Scavenger Hunt” by 518 Jeep-in’ Club, a chili cookoff, and much more.

“We’re excited,” said Lake George Winter Carnival’s Nancy Nichols on the eve of the kick-off Winter Carnival Gala last week. “Everything looks good.”

The Carnival runs all four weekends in February, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning this week on February 4 and 5.



“We have a wonderful working crew. We’re still looking for volunteers to help,” Mrs. Nichols says.

“We’re all really looking forward to it and working our tails off — and we’re doing our ice dance.”

However, she adds, “We are not ice dependent” as in the past, when on-lake events in the frozen southern basin defined and dominated the Carnival — lending uncertainty in warmer winters if the lake didn’t freeze.

Last Thursday, a blustery day about a week before the carnival was to begin, Mrs. Nichols noted, “We had ice this morning, but then the wind broke it up.”

The opening ceremony is Saturday at noon in Shepard Park. Parade is at 4 p.m.

The Carnival’s famed outhouse races return for two Saturdays, Feb. 4 on the snow at Battlefield Park, and Feb. 18 on the ice, if possible. Start is 1 p.m., “Where SH*%# happens,” they joke online.

“We’re still looking for more entries,” Mrs. Nichols says of the outhouse races. “The prizes are wonderful: $500 for first place, $250 each for second and third. $1,000 each weekend.”

“The first weekend has always been non-octane, on purpose,” Mrs. Nichols said — no motorized sports on ice, in case the lake doesn’t freeze, and to encourage family attendance.



The new 518 Jeepin rubber duck scavenger hunt includes much of Warren County, not just Lake George, Mrs. Nichols notes.

Also new: In addition to Sundae Funday make-your-own sundaes by Stewart’s Shops, there will be cupcake decorating sponsored by the Lake George Baking Company. Both are free.

Returning: Warmups and storytime for kids, indoors at the Caldwell Lake George Library; “a lot of children’s activities”; and the return of the popular tie dye ice & snow activity.

“It’s one of our must popular activities, not only for children but for adults.

“We have fireworks every Saturday, the bonfires, a hot chocolate bar with free s’mores, a lot of fun family activities,” Mrs. Nichols touts.

Also: Daily Polar Ice Plunge, “Lake George Dogs Got Talent” participatory dog shows, pony rides and carriage rides, bonfires, Keg and Skillet toss on Sunday, karaoke, and fireworks on Saturday nights.

See The Chronicle calendar for daily scheduled events, and visit the Winter Carnival’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date event info.

