LG-Warrensburg-Bolton football cancels season after alleged sexual misconduct

BREAKING: Zander Frost reports: The Lake George-Warrensburg-Bolton Wolverines’ football season has been abruptly cancelled after an allegation of “inappropriate conduct of a s*xual nature toward a student…several weeks ago on a district bus.”

“Due to the alleged participation of a number of student-athletes involved in the incident, both directly and indirectly, there will be disciplinary action taken against any students according to each district’s code of conduct and athletic code of conduct,” said a message, signed by Warrensburg Superintendent Amy Langworthy, Lake George Superintendent John Luthringer, and Bolton Superintendent Chad Shippee.

The Wolverines were undefeated and ranked number one in the state in their class.

The Superintendents’ message said, “On the evening of Oct. 30, 2024, school district officials were notified of an alleged student incident involving members of the Wolverines Varsity Football team.

“The incident, which involved inappropriate conduct of a sexual nature toward a student, took place several weeks ago on a district bus. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified upon discovery of the allegations, and officers arrived on campus the morning of Oct. 31 to begin their investigation.”

The message added, “This egregious behavior is a clear violation of district and athletic code of conduct rules, and stands in stark contrast to the core values and culture of our districts.”

“Each District is committed to maintaining a safe, productive, and positive environment for all students—both within our schools and at all school-sponsored events. This type of alleged misconduct among students or groups of students is strictly prohibited on school property, in school buildings, on school buses, and at all school-sponsored events, whether on or off-campus.”

"The districts take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously.

“In addition, after extensive discussions with and among Warrensburg, Lake George, and Boltons’ district leadership teams, we have determined that it is necessary to cancel the remainder of the 2024 football season, effective immediately, to allow law enforcement to continue its criminal investigation.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly and we recognize that the timing of this decision is disappointing. However, given the severity of the alleged circumstances, and the ongoing investigation, this course of action was necessary.

“Please note, as this is an active district and police investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time.”