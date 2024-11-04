Lake George Town Council – One year unexpired term – Pagnotta, Dillon

Ed Pagnotta, Jr., Republican

As a local business owner, I am deeply invested in supporting and nurturing the vitality of our town’s economic landscape. It is paramount to me to not only advocate for the success of our local businesses but also to actively foster and promote sustainable economic growth within Lake George. With deep, generational ties to this community, I am profoundly committed to making a positive impact. My goal is to leverage my experience and dedication to elevate the quality of life for all Lake George residents, ensuring our town thrives while preserving its unique character. Preserving the natural beauty of Lake George and the Adirondacks is everyone’s responsibility. I will try to listen to experts regarding environmental issues and make informed decisions on what’s best for are town.

If elected, I will try and listen to all concerns of Lake George residents and do my best to represent everyone.

Bob Dillon, Democratic

I’m running because I believe Lake George will undergo significant growth and quality of life changes in the future. There are many issues associated with that from shortages of housing (work force seasonal and year round, seniors), cost of living increases (especially seniors), crime, pollution, etc.’

My goal is to preserve and maintain the amazing quality of life we have through carefully managed growth. We need to plan for a livable, sustainable, affordable, diverse and environmentally balanced community. The 3 top areas of concern: housing/development, environmentally balanced infrastructure needs, and holding the line on property taxes and cost of living.

I have 7 years prior town council experience in nearby Hartford NY (six as Deputy Supervisor) and believe as a fiscally conservative Democrat I’m the best choice going forward. The current board is all Republican which does not represent a balance of the demographics and diversity of the community.

