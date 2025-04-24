Leash all dogs in Queensbury parks

The Queensbury Parks and Recreation Commission announced new rules for dogs in town parks, taking effect on May 1, “in response to recent incidents and community complaints and prioritizing the safety and enjoyment of all park visitors.”

The key requirements of the ordinance include:

Dogs Must Be Leashed while in town parks.

Identification Required: Dogs must wear a collar with an ID tag and a valid license.

Restricted Areas: Dogs are prohibited from entering athletic fields, sports courts, and play areas.

Waste Management: Dog owners are responsible for picking up and properly disposing of their dog’s waste.

Repair Obligations: Owners must repair any damage caused by their dogs digging in the park.

Reporting Aggressive Behavior: Any dogs exhibiting aggressive behavior or causing injury must be reported to the SPCA of Upstate NY.

The Queensbury Recreation Commission believes that these updated regulations will foster a safer and more enjoyable environment for all residents and park users. The Commission encourages all dog owners to be responsible and adhere to the new rules to ensure the safety of all visitors.”

For more information about the new Park Ordinance or any related questions, please contact Queensbury Parks & Recreation at 518-761-8216 or jenniferb@queensbury.ne

