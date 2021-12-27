Last Laughs: All-comedy shows on New Year’s Eve

The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on New Year’s celebrations last year — but maybe Covid is also fueling the rising trend, now that we are back in person, to get in some last laughs with a comedy show on New Year’s Eve.



Here is advance notice of some such events in our region, all on Friday, Dec. 31. The three “First Night of Funny” multi-act shows are organized by Stand-Up Global of Saratoga Springs. Reservations strongly suggested. Please check with each venue on their Covid protocols.

• Park Theater, Glens Falls: Comedy Dinner Show with Sean Donnelly, 6-10 p.m. Among other credits, Sean Donnelly has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and he co-hosts the podcast My Dumb Friends with fellow comedian Dan St. Germain on the All Things Comedy network. On the menu: Three-course prix fixe dinner, Champagne toast and show for $99. See Web for dinner choices. Dinner at 7; show at 8:15. RSVP: www.parktheatergf.com or 792-1150.

• Wood Theater, Glens Falls: First Night of Funny, 7 p.m. at the Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Four comedians on stage including Kevin Downey Jr, from Last Comic Standing; Jennifer McMullen from The Comedy Works; Anthony DiDomenico from Comedy Central and Anthony DeVito from The Comedy Central. Tix: $40, $35 before Dec. 30, $30 before Dec. 25. Box office: www.woodtheater.org.

• Times Union Center, Albany: Sebastian Maniscalco, at 7 p.m. “Nobody Does This” tour by the Chicago native with five comedy specials on Netfilx, Showtime and Comedy Central, plus a Cooking Channel series called Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. Tix: $39-$130. Details and tickets at www.timesunioncenter-albany.com.

• Cohoes Music Hall, First night of Funny: 7-9 p.m. Professional comedians Mike Gaffney, Brian Beaudoin, Dan Geurin and Josh Kincade, as featured on Netflix, America’s Got Talent, and Comedy Central. Tix: $40, $25 advance. Box office: www.thecohoesmusichall.org.

• Proctors, Schenectady: First Night of Funny: 8 p.m. Comedians Ross Bennett, Ray Harrington, Earl David Reed and Cody Montanye as seen on Netflix, America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy. Tix: $40, $25 advance. Box office: Proctors.org or 346-6204.

• Mop & Bucket Co., Schenectady: Improv Theatre Company located on Jay Street. Two improv shows, using audience suggestions. Family friendly show and early New Year’s Ball Drop for all ages, 7 p.m. Tix: $15, $7 stu/sr/child. Also, Late Show for grownups, with Champagne toast and “our own take on the Ball Drop” from 10 a.m. to midnight. Tix: $30, $15 stu/sr. Box office at www.mopco.org.

