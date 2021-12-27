Thursday, December 30, 2021

Last Laughs: All-comedy shows on New Year’s Eve

The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on New Year’s celebrations last year — but maybe Covid is also fueling the rising trend, now that we are back in person, to get in some last laughs with a comedy show on New Year’s Eve.

Sean Donnelly headlines at the Park Theater in Glens Falls on New Year’s Eve.

Here is advance notice of some such events in our region, all on Friday, Dec. 31. The three “First Night of Funny” multi-act shows are organized by Stand-Up Global of Saratoga Springs. Reservations strongly suggested. Please check with each venue on their Covid protocols.

Park Theater, Glens Falls: Comedy Dinner Show with Sean Donnelly, 6-10 p.m. Among other credits, Sean Donnelly has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and he co-hosts the podcast My Dumb Friends with fellow comedian Dan St. Germain on the All Things Comedy network. On the menu: Three-course prix fixe dinner, Champagne toast and show for $99. See Web for dinner choices. Dinner at 7; show at 8:15. RSVP: www.parktheatergf.com or 792-1150.

Wood Theater, Glens Falls: First Night of Funny, 7 p.m. at the Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Four comedians on stage including Kevin Downey Jr, from Last Comic Standing; Jennifer McMullen from The Comedy Works; Anthony DiDomenico from Comedy Central and Anthony DeVito from The Comedy Central. Tix: $40, $35 before Dec. 30, $30 before Dec. 25. Box office: www.woodtheater.org.

Four at the Wood, Glens Falls

Times Union Center, Albany: Sebastian Maniscalco, at 7 p.m. “Nobody Does This” tour by the Chicago native with five comedy specials on Netfilx, Showtime and Comedy Central, plus a Cooking Channel series called Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco. Tix: $39-$130. Details and tickets at www.timesunioncenter-albany.com.

Cohoes Music Hall, First night of Funny: 7-9 p.m. Professional comedians Mike Gaffney, Brian Beaudoin, Dan Geurin and Josh Kincade, as featured on Netflix, America’s Got Talent, and Comedy Central. Tix: $40, $25 advance. Box office: www.thecohoesmusichall.org.

Proctors, Schenectady: First Night of Funny: 8 p.m. Comedians Ross Bennett, Ray Harrington, Earl David Reed and Cody Montanye as seen on Netflix, America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy. Tix: $40, $25 advance. Box office: Proctors.org or 346-6204.

Mop & Bucket Co., Schenectady: Improv Theatre Company located on Jay Street. Two improv shows, using audience suggestions. Family friendly show and early New Year’s Ball Drop for all ages, 7 p.m. Tix: $15, $7 stu/sr/child. Also, Late Show for grownups, with Champagne toast and “our own take on the Ball Drop” from 10 a.m. to midnight. Tix: $30, $15 stu/sr. Box office at www.mopco.org.

