Lakewood Music in So. Glens Falls, new biz: Guitars, ukuleles

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Robert Dunn has opened Lakewood Music at 125 Main Street, South Glens Falls, specializing in guitars and ukuleles. It’s open from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 on Saturday.

“I’ve played guitar for nearly 30 years, and when I want to buy an instrument, I want to do it in person with a knowledgeable musician,” said Mr. Dunn in a press release provided by his wife Candace.

“It’s important to be able to feel the weight and shape of the instrument and hear the sounds it can make. That’s the experience we’ve brought to this region with Lakewood Music.”

Mrs. Dunn told The Chronicle in an e-mail exchange, “He wants the store to feel like you’re hanging out at home enjoying your instruments. In his twenties Rob played guitar in a band from the Albany area. Now in his forties he’s wanting to get back to his musical roots.”



Mrs. Dunn added additional context.

“Rob has been eager to open a musical store for some time. He spent many years and many long hours driving tractor trailer. He would bring his guitar and his love of music with him.”

Last year, she said, Mr. Dunn started driving for a local company, enabling the store to launch. The Dunns live in Queensbury.

“Lakewood Music carries such popular guitar brands as Kala and Twisted Wood,” said the press release, “as well as quality guitars from lesser-known brands.

“And, according to Dunn, the store is set up to accommodate private lessons which, he says, they will likely begin offering early next year.”



As to pricing, “acoustic guitars start at $189.99, acoustic electric guitars start at $349.99 and ukuleles begin at just $39.99,” Mr. Dunn is quoted.

“Add an instruction book and anyone can be on their way to learning the basics of these string instruments.”

Info: Facebook.com/LakewoodMusic, 518-769-5192, email support@lakewoodmusic.shop

