Lake George eyes motel site: Permanent dorm for J-1 international student workers

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Lake George town and village are eyeing a former motel property as a potential site for a dorm for J-I international student workers.

“We have struck a deal with the owner,” Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said. He would not specify the property, but said it is “in disrepair,” and is located centrally in Lake George, walkable and on the trolley route.

“We’ve solidified a purchase price and we are looking to put a package together with grants to purchase it,” he said.

Village Mayor Bob Blais said in separate conversation with The Chronicle they are working with a company that has experience building such dormitories.

“It’s the number-one issue” that the Student Connection Committee has each year, Mr. Blais said: “Adequate and acceptable housing for these students.”

Depending on whether they renovate the current buildings or demolish and rebuild, the site could accommodate from 120 to 340 student workers, they said.

Mayor Blais said he expects the project to be completed for the 2024 season.

“In a perfect world, we could put the deal together this fall and we might have something ready as early as next season. But it’s a large project,” he said.

Lake George has about 800 J-1 workers this summer, the mayor said.

“We usually have 1,300 to 1,500. We would have more if we had housing. There’s no lack of jobs.”

The Mayor added, “The J-1 program is not just for summer. If we had housing, we could have J-1 workers here to solve the problem for people who are open year-round.”

In an earlier conversation, Mayor Blais said there’s a company specializing in dorms for J-1 workers that is eager to build in Lake George. He said they need two acres to build a 300-person dorm.

Mayor Blais said the firm builds at its own expense on land provided to them. He said they seek a tax abatement for a period of time and that they charge the J-1 foreign students market rate for rent.

Blais said Myrtle Beach has multiple J-1 dorms.

Mr. Dickinson said the motel site borders West Brook, and the Lake George Association has expressed interest in buying an easement to maintain that portion.

Mayor Blais said there is also potential for public parking on the prospective dorm site, which is near enough to be helpful for the Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park.

Mr. Dickinson even floated the idea of moving the Town and Village offices to the site. That was news to Mayor Blais when we mentioned it to him.

