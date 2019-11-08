Lake George Band’s Salute to Veterans concert marks D-Day, too

The Lake George Community Band’s annual “Salute To Veterans Concert” honoring all area Veterans is …

The Lake George Community Band’s annual “Salute To Veterans Concert” honoring all area Veterans is Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. in the Glens Falls High School auditorium.



Admission is free to veterans and active duty members of the military, as well as to students and children. It’s $10 for all other adults, general admission.

This year’s concert also marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, 1944.

The band, conducted by music director Michael Craner, will pay homage to veterans and all members of the U.S. military “for their patriotism and sacrifice while willingly serving in the United States Armed Forces,” they said.

A joint Honor Guard from local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts will present the colors at the concert. Local U.S. Armed Forces Recruiters and the Army National Guard will escort veterans to their seats; the Patriot Guard Riders will provide an Honor Guard as they approach and enter the building.

LGCB encourages Veterans and members of the military from throughout the area to wear their uniforms.

Works on the program include the theme from Shindler’s List by John Williams, Sousa’s The Invincible Eagle, Michael Kamen’s Band of Brothers, The National Anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A.” with vocalist Julie Jenne, Armed Forces Salute, popular music of the World War II era, and Robert W. Smith’s “the Greatest Generation,” narrated by event announcer Rolly Merrill.

Info: www.lgcb.org and Lake George Community Band on Facebook.

