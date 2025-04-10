John Irion, led Qby to NYS title, will coach Wbg-LG-Bolton football

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Former Queensbury state champion football coach John Irion is taking the reins of the Warrensburg-Lake George-Bolton football team.

Irion coached the Spartans for two decades, winning the state title in 2013 and reaching the finals three other times. He also coached Granville for three seasons prior to being an assistant at South Glens Falls for the last four years.

Irion was chosen by “a rigorous interview process led by a committee representing all three districts,” a statement from all three superintendents said.

“Mr. Irion brings an impressive track record, including induction into both the Queensbury Union Free School District Athletics Hall of Fame and the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame,” the statement said.

“His coaching career includes multiple state and sectional championships, as well as proven ability to develop athletes both on and off the field. His commitment to sportsmanship and character development aligns closely with our districts’ mission, vision and values.”



Irion replaces Mike Perrone, whose tenure ended after the Wolverines’ season was abruptly cancelled on Nov. 2 after an alleged incident on a Lake George school bus came to light.

The team was returning from an Aug. 31 game in Syrcause. Two Lake George student-athletes were subsequently arrested and charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Members of the coaching staff have maintained they knew nothing about the incident until investigations began.

When their season was called off, the Wolverines were 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class D.

Perrone had coached the Warrensburg and W-LG football teams since 2016, going 65-18, including a trip to the Class C state semifinals in 2022.

He wrote in a Facebook post last week that he interviewed again for his old job.

“A week after the initial interviews the districts held second interviews and I was not selected to participate in them, thus ending my coaching tenure at Warrensburg/Lake George…

“I felt I had a great interview and was looking forward to a second interview.”

He wrote, “Although it’s hard to understand how my resume and interview didn’t even warrant a second interview, I feel the most for the players. I know there are so many players/families (past, present and future) who are extremely disappointed with this decision.

“As a staff we felt if we all came back we had another opportunity to win sectionals and make another run at a state title next season. I’m sure the coaching staff will land on their feet and will coach in other districts in the near future but it’ll be extremely hard to replicate what has been achieved over the last decade.”

Perrone was not allowed to coach Warrensburg’s boys basketball team this past winter, but he is back as the Burghers’ baseball coach this spring.

