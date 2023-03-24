JG3: Entering NBA draft process and college transfer portal

Glens Falls native JG3 today announced his current plans as he heads towards his fifth and final year of college basketball eligibility. He said he will enter the 2023 NBA Draft Process, but also maintain collegiate eligibility and enter the transfer portal.

“From the time I was a little kid, I’ve been committed with a relentless pursuit to play the game of basketball at the highest level. My focus has been and continues to be living out that dream,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I will be continuing my dream by entering the 2023 NBA Draft process while at the same time maintaining my collegiate eligibility. With that said, I will also be entering the Transfer Portal to keep my options open and gather as much information as possible in order for me to make the most informed decision about my basketball future.”