‘Insane Bricks,’ new Lego store to open June 13 in Aviation Mall

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Insane Bricks — a new Lego store at Aviation Mall — has its Grand Opening on Saturday June 13, at 10 a.m.

“We are giving away Lego sets for the first 200 people in the store — plus free pizza for all kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” owner Dan Shevlin tells The Chronicle.

“We will be doing raffles and giveaways all-day long as well. The Hits 95.9 will be broadcasting live from 10-noon as well.

“We have owned Insane Games for 15 years here in the Upstate NY market and we’re excited to add to our Insane brands,” Mr. Shevlin says. Insane Bricks is located next to “Games” in the Mall

“There is no retail store that has invested more in the Saratoga and Queensbury malls than us over the past five years,” Mr. Shevlin touts. “We have been redefining the shopping experience.”

“We will be selling new, used, and retired Lego sets, pieces, bulk LEGO and a huge assortment of LEGO miniatures.

“We are the first third-party Lego store in the Capital District. We have a 15-by-60-foot custom Lego city in our store, plus our own Lego building room where our used products will be cleaned, checked and processed before hitting the shelves.”

“Almost everyone loves Lego in some form or another,” he says, citing “The creativity of custom building, the hunt for old retired sets and of course the desire to build sets, and to finish them!”

“As an entrepreneur, I love starting businesses, but I love LEGO,” he says. “Insane Games has been so successful in the video game industry that we copied the same concept.”

He said he aims to add another Insane Bricks location in Wilton Mall, also next to the Insane Games store there.

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