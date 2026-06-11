Brittney Englemann chairs South High Marathon Dance for 50th in 2027

Brittney Englemann is charged with organizing the 50th anniversary South High Marathon Dance on March 5-6, 2027. The Chronicle asked Brittney to tell us a little about herself, her motivation and her plans for the milestone.



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“I am a 2008 graduate of South High. This is a volunteer position,” Brittney said.

“I danced all four years and have returned as alumni, as well as watched my little sister dance the last three years. She will be a senior for the 50th!



“I live locally, right in South Glens Falls. I have two children. My daughter, Parker, is three and my son, Oliver, is two. My future Bulldogs!

“I work in Saratoga Springs at Hebe Medical Spa.

“I wanted to take this on for many reasons. I want to show my children what hope in action looks like. I want to teach them what it means to give back to the community that grows them.

“As I previously mentioned, my little sister Rylee will also be a senior for the 50th. It’s so special that we get to do this together. I had such a calling in my heart to do more.

“Marathon taught me just how impactful kindness is. How hope and grace and love can truly make a difference.

“Marking this milestone means honoring traditions, dancers, recipients, volunteers, and the community that has carried us through the last 50 years.

“SHMD is not what it is today by happenstance. A lot of people care a whole awful lot along the way. It’s time to celebrate that. It’s also looking ahead to the next 50. What new traditions can we start right now?

“I’m honored to hold this position, and I do not take it lightly.”

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