In Luzerne, Rockwell Falls Library Director resigns; library closed due to staff shortage

Chronicle Staff Writer Zander Frost reports: Rockwell Falls Public Library said it “will be closed to the public due to sudden staff shortages until further notice.”

“It is a challenging time for the Rockwell Falls Public Library,” said a post on its website. “In one week, we have lost two thirds of our staff, including our Director. Until we can resolve this issue, the library will be closed to the public.”

It leaves the library with one employee.

The library said it will waive fines “on any late materials while we are temporarily closed.

“You may still return items via the book drop outside our front door, we ask that you only return materials due to Rockwell Falls during our temporary closure.

“If you have materials owed to another library within SALS, please return them to another SALS library, such as the Corinth or Stony Creek libraries, so they can be returned to their home libraries.”

In April, the library planned and later cancelled a “Drag Queen Story Hour.”

