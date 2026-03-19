Thursday, March 19, 2026

Ice jams on the Hudson, at Thurman & Warrensburg

March 19, 2026 Hot Copy

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Ice jams formed in Thurman and Warrensburg as warming temperatures and rain broke up ice that formed this cold winter on the Hudson River and other waterways.

Flooding on adjacent land occurred.

Ice jams on the Hudson
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services said it continues to monitor river conditions “as temperatures fluctuate and ice movement continues on area waterways.”

It said, “Ice jams occur when chunks of river ice accumulate and restrict the normal flow of water. Ice movement can cause water levels to change quickly and may lead to flooding.”

Reopened River Road in Thurman — Ice blocks still lining the road, situation still on watch. Photo by Warren County .
A portion of Route 418 by the Glen Bridge to Thurman was closed for several days due to flooding and ice build up.

The Office of Emergency Services provided these safety reminders:

  • Never drive through flooded roadways: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
  • Avoid walking on or near river ice.
  • Stay clear of riverbanks where ice and water levels may shift suddenly.
  • Monitor weather forecasts and emergency alerts. Residents who live near rivers or streams should remain alert.
  • Contact the County or other emergency personnel in case of flooding or other dangerous conditions.
Flooded Cronin’s Golf Course in Warrensburg — Image from Adirondack Drone, posted Monday.

Warning signs of an ice jam breaking: Cracking or groaning sounds from the ice; discolored ice that indicates weakness; flowing water visible between ice chunks; sudden changes in water levels; ice chunks moving or shifting.
Ice jams on the Hudson — in Warrensburg, above Cronin’s Golf Course and Pack Forest. Chronicle photo/Cathy DeDe
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