Ice, Ice, Baby: Nine Ice Bars, Starting now!

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The phenomenon started in 2014 with The Sagamore. This year: Nine venues play. Details on our calendar pages.



“It’s like an August night in January,” General Manager Tom Guay says of the Sagamore Resort’s annual Glacier Ice Bar. Not that it’s warm, he means, but the people come out in numbers like for August, filling the hotel and restaurants.

“And the town also gets the benefit,” Mr. Guay adds. “It’s a huge part of our first quarter. It’s all hands on deck.”

“We’ve got some crazy funky stuff,” says James McReynolds of the Adirondack Pub and Brewery in Lake George, of their sixth annual “Funky Ice Bar.”

He says, “There’s power in numbers,” with more venues each year offering such an attraction. “It helps all of us very much. It’s two of the busiest weekends we have in the winter season for sure.”

“I do it because I love the entertainment,” says Jose Filomeno, owner of the Lake George Beach Club. “It’s fun for all age groups, all socio-economic groups.”

The ice bars:

The Sagamore Resort’s Glacier Ice Bar , the one that started it all, is back for year seven in Bolton, this year with a 2020 “Roaring Twenties” theme. Period attire welcome. Carved from 20,000 pounds of ice, the Ice Bar returns to the outdoor Veranda Terrace overlooking Dome Island on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 24-25 and Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Also on tap: Interactive ice carvings, themed food and cocktails, overnight stays and restaurants open. Reservations recommended if you plan to stay over or dine in, at www.thesagamore.com, or call 644-9400.

, the one that started it all, is back for year seven in Bolton, this year with a 2020 “Roaring Twenties” theme. Period attire welcome. Adirondack Pub & Brewery : Funky Ice Fest, Jan. 24-25 & Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Multiple ice bars, classic gaming theme, interactive ice sculpture game tables including Skee Ball, locally sourced cocktails, vinyl music, 70s disco party, bonfires and warming lounge. Free shuttles between this and the Holiday Inn. Info: 281-1014.

: Funky Ice Fest, Jan. 24-25 & Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Multiple ice bars, classic gaming theme, interactive ice sculpture game tables including Skee Ball, locally sourced cocktails, vinyl music, 70s disco party, bonfires and warming lounge. Free shuttles between this and the Holiday Inn. Info: 281-1014. Holiday Inn Resort Lake George : The Forest Ice Bar, Jan. 24-25 & Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Live music, food and drink specials, fire pit on the open patio overlooking the lake. Shuttles to Adirondack Pub & Brewery; see above. Info: 668-5781.

: The Forest Ice Bar, Jan. 24-25 & Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Live music, food and drink specials, fire pit on the open patio overlooking the lake. Shuttles to Adirondack Pub & Brewery; see above. Info: 668-5781. King Neptune’s Pub : Ice Lounge grand opening is Friday, Jan. 24, with the bands Swimmer and Multipede (side project of Wild Adriatic). The lounge will be open any time the pub and restaurant are open: Thursdays to Sundays in January, and seven days a week in February during the Lake George Winter Carnival. Info: 668-2017.

: Ice Lounge grand opening is Friday, Jan. 24, with the bands Swimmer and Multipede (side project of Wild Adriatic). The lounge will be open any time the pub and restaurant are open: Thursdays to Sundays in January, and seven days a week in February during the Lake George Winter Carnival. Info: 668-2017. The Garrison: Ice Bar runs Jan. 24 to Feb. 2, with live music Fridays to Sundays and on Wednesday. Details: 685-3013.

Also, coming later:

Lake George Beach Club , opening Friday, Jan. 31, and continuing on Fridays to Sundays in February. Ice luges, heated tent overlooking Lake George, ice games, live music, more. Info: 685-5418

, opening Friday, Jan. 31, and continuing on Fridays to Sundays in February. Ice luges, heated tent overlooking Lake George, ice games, live music, more. Info: 685-5418 Inn at Erlowest : Winterfest, Feb. 1-2. Fire bars, games, signature cocktails, s’more’s stations, regional businesses showcase, and DJ music and dancing, outdoors on the stone patio and indoors in the Grand Ballroom. Info: 668-5928.

: Winterfest, Feb. 1-2. Fire bars, games, signature cocktails, s’more’s stations, regional businesses showcase, and DJ music and dancing, outdoors on the stone patio and indoors in the Grand Ballroom. Info: 668-5928. Fort William Henry : Polar Ice Bar, Feb. 7-8 during Winter Carnival. Extensive ice bars, ice sculptures, drinks, hot foods, outdoor fire lounge, and music overlooking the lake. Info: 668-3081.

: Polar Ice Bar, Feb. 7-8 during Winter Carnival. Extensive ice bars, ice sculptures, drinks, hot foods, outdoor fire lounge, and music overlooking the lake. Info: 668-3081. New: Doc’s Restaurant at the Park Theater, Glens Falls: Feb. 7-8, on the patio, with food, craft cocktail specials, open also during the Villalaobos Brothers concert on February 8. Info: www.parktheatergf.com.

