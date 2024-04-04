Hurricane Grill & Wings to open at Great Escape Lodge

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes: Six Flags Great Escape Lodge announced that Florida-based chain Hurricane Grill & Wings will open this summer as its new flagship dining option.

The press release said Hurricane Grill & Wings, with almost 50 locations, is known for its “jumbo, fresh wings, featuring more than 35 signature sauces and rubs” and its “laid-back vibe.”



Hurricane Grill & Wings will not occupy the space of the former Johnny Rockets restaurant.

Last year, The Chronicle broke the news that the Johnny Rockets location at the lodge had closed, and that the building would be demolished. The log building previously housed The Red Coach Grill and Alfonso’s Restaurant.

Great Escape Communications Manager Taylor Myers told The Chronicle, “Given the age and space capabilities of the former Johnny Rockets building, we have decided to design a new space that better aligns with our property makeup for the exciting addition of Hurricane Grill & Wings.”

“Hurricane Grill & Wings will bring a restaurant unlike anything in the area,” Six Flags Great Escape Resort President Rebecca Wood was quoted in the release.

Gregg Nettleton, President and COO of Hurricane Grill & Wings, was quoted, “We are thrilled to be extending Hurricane’s reach in New York with our first location in the upstate area. Six Flags is a great partner of our parent company, FAT Brands, and we see this as a next step in furthering the brand’s growth from a non-traditional standpoint.”

The menu also touts “Classic comfort starters, delicious fish tacos, juicy steak with chimichurri sauce, beer battered fish & chips, salad with seared ahi tuna and burgers with all the fixings” plus “kid’s entrees, a full bar boasting 20 draft beer selections and tasty desserts.”

