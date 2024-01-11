Hudson Falls’ 6’10” Jonathan Beagle conference player of week for UAlbany

Hudson Falls native Jonathan Beagle, a 6’10” sophomore forward for the University at Albany’s men’s basketball team, was named the America East Player of the Week on Jan. 2.

Beagle recorded his fifth double-double of the season in the Great Danes’ 86-69 victory over Long Island University at the Barclays Center, home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, on Dec. 28. Beagle finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, helping improve UAlbany’s record to 9-7.

Beagle is averaging 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season. He entered America East play as the conference’s leading rebounder, having collected 140 boards in 15 games.

