Glens Falls Kiwanis eyes possible restart of ‘Taste’; seeking restaurants

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Glens Falls Kiwanis Club is reaching out to restaurants to potentally re-start the Taste of the North Country food festival on hold since Covid.

The much-loved event typically took place the last Sunday of September in City Park, Glens Falls.

Kiwanis member Patricia Van Buren is heading the effort. “We need a minimum of 20 restaurants to commit to it before we will do this,” she said. “There are some that would really love to bring it back, but it’s too soon to set a date. We know a lot are still struggling with staffing and other things.”

Also still on hold is the annual summer Duck Race and Family Festival at Haviland’s Cove. It’s contingent on New York State authorizing use of the canal, Ms. Van Buren said.

The Kiwanis’ alternate Duck Race is again being held in conjunction with the Adirondack Thunder hockey team. Ducks are available to purchase now from Kiwanis members and associated non-profits. The raffle is at the Thunder game on Friday, Jan. 26, at Cool Insuring Arena.

Funds raised by the Duck Race benefit Kiwanis scholarships for high school seniors in Kiwanis-affiliated Key Clubs.

This year, Kiwanis will also adminster the two Grishkot Foundation scholarships, for graduating seniors who aim to pursue careers in aviation or nursing, in memory of Walter and Joan Grishikot, Ms. Van Buren said. That brings the total of scholarship funds Kiwanis will oversee to at least $20,000, and as much as $30,000 this year, she said.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved