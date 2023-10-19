Halloween is huge! Events this week, next

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Broomsticks and ghostly haunts, we are flying high and terrified, laughing our way though ghouls and gore.

Halloween is back, with a full slate of “Spooky Season” events to prove it. Here are some of the hauntings around here.

Hauntings galore

Fright Fest, weekends through October. The Great Escape, Queensbury. “Thrills by Day” Boo Fest for kids, “Frights by Night” scary stuff after 5. New “Hell Block” prison-themed attraction. See web for park admission & tix. Also Boo Fest activities at Great Escape Lodge.

BooTown, October weekends, Route 149, Fort Ann. Daytime family fun ($8). Nighttime interactive haunts with fire pit ($20). 818-601-1184 or at bootownny.net.

Haunted House & Bake Sale, Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, and Tuesday, Oct. 31, by All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York at Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Opens at 11 a.m.; hours vary. $5. Volunteers needed. Contact andy@allabilitiesny.org.

Lake George Historical Association Ghost Tours, Saturdays, Oct. 21 and 28, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Courthouse Museum, Canada Street. Guides’ tales of ghost encounters and eerie happenings. Donation: $15. lakegeorgehistorical.org.

Haunted Holidays, 15th annual Haunted Barn at Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward, this year with a twisted Christmas theme, Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 20-21 & 27-28, 6-9 p.m. “Scariest in the area,” they say, with kid-friendly options. $10, $5 child, under 4 free. Volunteers needed. Info: littletheater27.org.

Here for the Booz Saturday, Oct. 21, 3 to 6 p.m., Slickfin Brewing Company, Fort Edward. Drinks, food, music, games, baskets & prizes for raffle, to benefit Washington County Cares. Info on Facebook.

Halloween Night Haunted House and Scavenger Hut Saturday, Oct. 21, 4-7 p.m. at Forest Lake Camp in Chestertown. By the North Warren Chamber.

Castle by Candlelight, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28, 8-9:30 p.m. at Skene Manor, Whitehall. $15. Reservations: 499-0654.

Boo2You Halloween Festival, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-4 p.m. in downtown Glens Falls. Trick or treating party, petting zoo, hands-on activities, themed dances, more. Winners of Glens Falls house decorating contest announced. Followed by Adirondack Thunder home opener hockey game at 7 p.m.

Stiles House Haunted House, Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 28-29, 7-9 p.m. at the Circa 1820 Ransom Stiles Historic House and Community Center, Main Street, Argyle. $10, $5 child. Rain or shine.

Fall Fest Craft Fair and Halloween Festival, Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Barn at French Mountain, Lake George. Trick or Treating for kids in costume. 100 vendors.

Lighted Jack-o-Lantern Trail Walk, Saturday, Oct. 28, 4-6 p.m. at Hudson Crossing Park, Schuylerville. Person and Pet costume parade, Witches Walk dance, pumpkin carving or bring your own (battery operated candles only) to display on the walk. Donation: $5.

Zombie Walk, Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Pember Nature Preserve, Hebron.

Trick or Treat! with the Feeder Canal Alliance, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:45-6 p.m. at the “Spooky” Coal Silos, Maple Street, Hudson Falls. Treats and canal boat art project, for kids ages 10 and younger.

Trick or Treat, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. at participating stores in Aviation Mall, Queensbury. Costume contests in three age divisions begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Pumpkin Chunkin’ party, Saturday, Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m. at Adirondack Pub and Brewery, Lake George. Pumpkin catapults and more to end the season. Bring your own Jack-o-Lanterns.

Trunk or Treat in cars

Hudson Falls School Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m.-noon on Franklin Street south of the Hudson Falls Community Pool. Free face painting, refreshments.

Up Yonda Farm Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m. in Bolton Landing. Free admission. Free treats for costumed kids, pumpkin decorating, live raptors, wildlife exhibitions, give-aways.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office 3rd annual Trunk or Treat, Sunday, Oct. 29, noon-2 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center in Lake George. All free.

Schroon Lake Trunk or Treat, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. at the Pavilion above the Town Beach. Trick or treating, live music, food, more.

Goblin Gallop

30th Annual Goblin Gallop, 5K runners race and 1K children’s Halloween Hop, Saturday, Oct. 28, 9:30-11:30 a.m. beginning at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls. “So fast it’s scary.” Costumes encouraged. Treat bags for kids. Adult entry fee: $30, By the Adirondack Runners. Registration at 8 a.m. or online.

Theatrical, music, movies & the arts

Company of Curiosities Halloween Broadway Bash, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21 at the Wood Theater, Glens Falls. Musical theater numbers in the spirit of Halloween. “Dress to impress.” Tix: $25. Reservations a must; the Oct. 21 show is sold out.

The Rocky Horror Show, on stage now through Tuesday, Oct. 31, at Fort Salem Theater, in Salem. Original stage musical version of the cult movie classic set at the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Mature themes. Select dates include midnight performances. Tix: $15-$36.

Queer Halloween Bash, Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-8 p.m. at The Shirt Factory, Glens Falls. Witchy activities, trivia, music, costume contest, pumpkin painting, drag performances, more, by the Upper Hudson Queer Alliance. Free. Ages 16+.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Movie Party, Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. at the Indian Lake Theater. Themed music, activities, food, and a screening of the cult classic. Costumes welcome. $10.

The American Scream free screenings, Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls. Halloween-obsessed households in a small town transform into “neighbor- terrifying supernatural wonderlands.”

Monsters of Rock Halloween Headbangers Ball, Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theater in Hudson Falls. Heavy metal tribute band.

James Bond Halloween Ball and Concert, Saturday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. at the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. 18 guest artists plus string quartet and horn section play music from the movies. Also, Bond costume contest.

Costumes Optional Social Dance by USA Dance, Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-10 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. $15, $5 students. Info: 222-7349.

Rock & Oddities.Con, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-28, at Saratoga Springs City Center. Local rock and heavy metal bands, haunted maze, more.

Owloween, Saturday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. at Owl Pen Books in Greenwich. Readings by four award-winning literary horror writers.

