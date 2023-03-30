Great Upstate Boat Show is back at The Dome: Fri.-Sun.

After three long years of Covid shutdown,” The Great Upstate Boat Show returns to the Adirondack Sports Complex “The Dome” in Queensbury, this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 31-April 2.



“Welcome to the largest boat sales event between New York City and Montreal,” proclaims publicity from the show’s organizer, the Eastern New York Marine Trades Association.

Referring to the event by its first initials, it said, “‘GUBS’ has been a tradition among boating enthusiasts across New York and New England for 15 years.

“Come join the thousands who attend each year to see the latest and greatest in the boating industry.

“Dealer inventory is highest during March. This is the BEST place and time to catch the deal of a lifetime, on the boat of your dreams!”

Hours are Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The dome is located at 326 Upper Sherman Avenue.

Admission: $14, good for the weekend. Ages 14 & under free with adult. Advance tickets and $2 discount available online at greatupstateboatshow.com.

It’s the Eastern New York Marine Trades Association’s 15th annual show.

The publicity touts:

175+ Boats On Display

1500+ Boats Available (Dealers)

60+ High-Quality Boat Brands

20+ Leading Upstate NY Dealers

20+ Top Boating Lifestyle Vendors

Daily Live Seminars

Custom Docking Solutions

Propellers

Trailers & Boat Lifts

Live Giveaways…and MORE!

Participating are “20 Upstate New York dealers representing more than 60 boat brands.”

Boat dealers: Alpin Haus Marine, Boats By George, CanDock Adirondack, Castaway Marina, Chic’s Marina, CR’s Marina, EZ Marine and Storage, FR Smith & Sons, and GT Toyz.

Also: Hyde’s Boats & RV, Morgan Marine, Mountain Motors & Restoration, Pilot Knob Marina, Point Breeze Marina, Schroon Lake Marina, Shoreline Boat Sales, Snug Harbor Marina, and Yankee Boating Center.

Lifestyle vendors: Alpin Haus Hot Tubs, Boatworks Marine, Candock Adirondack, Caroga Lake Marina, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Hewitt Docks, Boat Lifts & Pontoon Legs, Hooked on The Water, Innovative Marine Solutions, and Islander Pools.

Also: Lorelei Nautical Treasures, Mercury Marine Training, NY DEC, OTS Photo, Pilot Knob Marina Watersports, Queen Boat Co., Renewal By Andersen, State Farm Insurance Christina Lloyd, and TNT Boat Tops.

Seminar topics include “Electric Props 101,” and “Hydrofoil 101.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved