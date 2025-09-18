Glens Falls Kiwanis at 100: Service, friendship, now 100+ members

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

The Glens Falls Kiwanis Club was chartered on March 25, 1925.

Originally its membership was only men, “Kiwanis ‘smartened up’ in the mid 1990s to allow female members,” says current club president Jerrod Ogden.

“We are now roughly 50% females.”

Centennial membership drive success

For its 100th year, the Club launched a membership drive. “We wanted a bold and ambitious goal of having 100 members to celebrate our 100th year,” Mr. Ogden says. “We focused on asking younger community members and former (high school) Key Club members to consider joining.

“I think there were misconceptions on what it means to be a member of a civic organization, and people stopped engaging younger people…

“We split the club into three teams and had a fun competition. The winning team received $500 towards the charity of their choice; they picked Warren County Head Start.

“Since the drive was so successful, the other teams were able to share their winnings also. Scouting of America and the Glens Falls Youth Center each got $200.”

The current 104 members range in age from 22 to 91. The 39 Kiwanians who joined this year range from recent college grads to retired retail managers. The Club also supports 10 high school Key Clubs, an Aktion Club for disabled persons and a Builders club for middle schoolers.

‘Taste’ was a signature event

Taste of the North Country ran for 28 years, raising more than $1 million that was returned to community charities.

Its founders Rick and Anne Fuller were inspired by a seafood festival they attended in Newport, Rhode Island.

Mr. Ogden, borrowing a phrase from founding “Taste” sponsor The Chronicle, says the best thing about the festival was “seeing the community come together and share amazing food created by ‘Locally Owned and Locally Committed’ restaurants and community partners over a beautiful fall afternoon.”

Spirits in the Trees now in 4th year

Entering its fourth year, the Spirits in the Trees display of decorated Christmas trees in Crandall Park is a new community staple, founded and organized by Kiwanian Patricia VanBuren. More than 100 families, non-profits and businesses decorate trees in honor or memory of loved ones. The trees are displayed through December, lighted at night, open for free.

Incoming Kiwanis President Mike Bushman says, “Last year, I heard a young child pulling their parents towards the Head Start tree, so excited to show their parents the decoration they made. It was an emotional moment for me. Pure innocence, excitement and brought home to me the meaning of the holiday.”

Mr. Twisty, Chad Currin, joins

Chad Currin, best known as “Mr. Twisty” who entertained all 28 years at Taste of the North Country, became a club member “just a few months ago.”

“I got involved partially because Jarred kept asking, and because I love the work that the club does and the camaraderie of Kiwanians,” says Mr. Currin.

“I didn’t realize their whole mission is a dedication to kids and young adults. As a professional children’s entertainer, Kiwanis directly aligns with my values.

“I love the mission. I love the people. I love getting together with fun and interesting people to support making our world a better place.

New member Chad Hamman says, “I felt an immediate connection to many of the members, and as a relatively new member of the greater Glens Falls community, I had been looking for a way to get more involved locally. It was the perfect landing spot for me.”

Mike Bushman says, “I joined in February 2022 after a job change. My father, Pat Bushman, was in Kiwanis for 40+ years. Many in my family enjoyed assisting at community events. Moreover, lifelong friends were made and still remain for both of us today!

He touts, “Did you know that the Key Clubs across the nation are a part of the infrastructure of Kiwanis? If you were a member of Key Club once upon a time…you even have the ability to join with a discounted membership!”

His son Derek also just joined.

“As we move forward I hope to see a continuation especially of generational membership. We will continue to nurture the community based activities that provide positive impact to children. The need is great right now!”

Long-time members weigh in

Larry Weaver says, “What’s not to like about Kiwanis? Kiwanis members are like my second away from home family.

“I got involved way back in September of 1978 because my father was a member and he asked me to join. I witnessed the community service, friendship, business contacts that my father gained and I wanted all the same things that he valued and got out of being a member of Kiwanis.

“I was inducted with Dana Palmer and Andy Lemery. 46 years later we are still close friends. This has been multiplied 100 times over with all the my fellow Kiwanis members.”

Jim McLaughlin writes, “I moved to Glens Falls in 1991-92, realizing immediately that I was going to spend the rest of my life in Glens Falls/Queensbury.

“A very strong feeling that I had was to give back to the community. My parents were always involved with nonprofits.

“Getting involved with Kiwanis was the best thing I did. They are my second family.”

Jan Hazewski says, “My favorite saying that captures Kiwanis is ‘The right people moving in the right direction for the right reasons make the right things happen.’

“The synergy in Kiwanis is strong. Members of the Kiwanis family share their individual talents, connections and desire to help to create projects that involve the whole community. The best part is that we have fun and make friends while doing it.”

Peter Aust says, “I joined Kiwanis 38 years ago at the young age of 31 on an invitation to lunch at the Queensbury Hotel from Paul Spinelli.

“From that moment, my life was changed forever. I realized just then that what I wanted from my life was to make a difference. Kiwanis provided that to me and as a bonus, I developed lifelong friendships that I cherish today….To me, this is life well lived.”

Sunday at Crandall: $1-million Duck DROP

Glens Falls Kiwanis Club celebrates its 100th anniversary with its 34th duck race, newly reimagined as the “Million Dollar Duck Drop” and family festival, Sunday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Crandall Park.

Instead of racing the rubber ducks over water, as in the past, they’ll be dropping them from a crane!

Whoever’s numbered duck lands closest to a bulls-eye on the ground will win $2,025 in cash prizes.

If the winner happens to be the one specially marked duck, whoever bought it wins $1 million.

Also: Family entertainment by Mr. Twisty, pony rides, face painting, bounce houses, music by Mark Rabin, kids’ games, food trucks, and discounted $25 family photos by Jim McLaughlin. Proceeds benefit five area non-profits.

