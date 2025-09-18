Candidate’s post on Kirk death roils Moreau council race

Chronicle reporter Ben Westcott writes: Laura Garrant’s Facebook comment after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah on Sept. 10 has roiled the Moreau town council race.

“I’m praying for the children who were shot today while in school. I’m not praying for someone who spews hate for a living,” wrote Mrs. Garrant, the endorsed Moreau United and Moreau Democratic Committee endorsed town council candidate.

She wrote in response to NY-21 Democratic congressional candidate Blake Gendebien’s post saying that he was praying for Charlie Kirk and his family.

Mrs. Garrant’s response referenced the school shooting at Evergreen High School in Colorado the same day as Mr. Kirk’s death, that left the shooter dead and two other students hospitalized.

After fierce reaction, Mrs. Garrant sent out a clarifying post on her Laura Garrant for Moreau Town Council page stating, “It has come to my attention that a comment that I made does not translate to others the way it does to me. I did not wish harm on Charlie Kirk.”

She said of her original statement, “I will not deny saying it. To me, it meant that I was simply not praying for him, not that I was praying for him to die. I do not wish death or harm to anyone.

“So sorry to those who were offended by my words. I do stand by what I said. Violence has no place in our democracy – towards anyone. Political activists or school children.”

The Moreau Republican Committee called Mrs. Garrant’s “comments…unacceptable.” It said, “For the good of our town and the dignity of public service, Laura Garrant should immediately withdraw from the race for Town Council.”

Moreau has three candidates on the ballot for two council seats in November. Incumbent Mark Stewart is on the Republican, Conservative, Democratic and Moreau United lines. Mrs. Garrant has the Democratic and Moreau United lines. Kevin Ostrander is running solely on the Republican Line.

Maureen Jackson has entered the race. She told The Chronicle Tuesday, “I have decided to stage a write-in campaign because I feel I can be a voice for our entire Town and I am always willing to listen to differing opinions and not judge others on what they believe. We need more conversations with each other.”

She said, “I feel many people have forgotten about respect and civility in our society. Many people do not know how to handle or accept differing opinions and as a society, we have forgotten how to ‘love our neighbors’.

“In my heart, I pray for all victims of violence, including the shooting of innocent people and children. No one should ever have their life cut short because of a difference of opinion or for political gain.”

Mr. Stewart and Mr. Ostrander did not respond to a request for comment.

The Chronicle also reached out to Moreau Supervisor Jesse Fish and Councilmember John Donohue. Mr. Fish is endorsed by Moreau United, which also backs Mr. Donohue. Mr. Fish submitted a letter to the editor. (See page 9.) Mr. Donohue did not respond.

Mrs. Garrant, contacted by The Chronicle, said in part, “My intent was to express grief and concern for innocent children who were victims of a school shooting…I did not and would never celebrate or wish harm on anyone.”

