Glens Falls Hospital: March births at Joyce Stock Snuggery

March births at Glens Falls Hospital included:

A son, James V., to Amanda & James Drexel of Hebron, Wednesday, March 13, 7:07 am. 9 pounds 13 ounces, 20-3/4 inches. Maternal grandparent: Charlene Porlier of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents: James Drexel & Janine Remarque of Queensbury.

A son, Tadgh Pheonyx, to Tadgh & Tabi of Bolton Landing, Thursday, March 14, 2:58 am. 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches. Maternal grandparents: Carrie & Rick Edwards of Rogue River, OR. Paternal grandparents: Gene & Dottie Nealon of Nazareth, PA.

A son, Cayden Clarence, to Cassaundra & Trevor Britt of Schroon Lake, Friday, March 15, 8:23 am. 9 pounds 2.6 ounces, 20 inches. Maternal grandparents: Cindy & Donald Anslow of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparent: Marian Britt of Schroon Lake.

A son, Greyson Michael, to Felicia Buser & Devin Foster of South Glens Falls, Friday, March 15, 12:46 pm. 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches. Maternal grandparents: Rick & Francine Buser. South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents: Greg & Lori Foster. Ogdensburg.

A son, Mark Joseph, to Brittany Moore & Mark Smith of Fort Ann, Tuesday, March 19, 1:53 pm. 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches. Maternal grandparents: Michael Moore of Charlotte, NC & Esther Kelley of Owensboro, KY. Paternal grandparents: Donald Smith II & Holly Smith of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Accalia Bernice, to Elizabeth & Stephen Westcott of Corinth, Tuesday, March 19, 8:18 am. 7 pounds 0.4 ounces, 21 inches. Maternal grandparents: Michael & Diana Buehler of Corinth.

A son, Theodore, to Emilee & Daniel Braymer of Salem, Tuesday, March 19, 2:46 am., 7 pounds 1.2 ounces, 21 inches. Maternal grandparents: Thomas Clute of South Glens Falls & Tanya Mattison of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents: Mary & Jonathan Braymer of Salem.

A daughter, Zaiya-Angelyn Cynthia, to Caylee Ringer & Howard Winchell of Salem, Tuesday, March 19, 11:20 pm. 6 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches. Maternal grandparents: Richard Ringer, II & Angela Funiciello. Paternal grandparents: Howard Winchell, Sr. & Darlene Winchell.

A daughter, Vanessa Betty, to Sierrah & Michael of Warrensburg, Wednesday, March 20, 2:15 pm. 6 pounds 14 ounces, 18.5 inches. Maternal grandparents: Kelly & John Rafferty of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Marlow Marion, to Cynthia & Matthew Jenks of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 21, 9:18 pm. 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches. Maternal grandparents: June & Joseph Werne, Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents: Tina & Curt Jenks, Fort Edward.

A son, Kyrie Kim, to Taliyah Prunty of Argyle, Thursday, March 21, 8:47 pm. 6 pounds 4.3 ounces, 19 inches. Maternal grandparents: Fay Cheney & Kim Prunty of Glens Falls.

A son, Geno Michael, to Amanda Iezzi & Brandon Whible, Friday, March 22, 8:01 am. 10 pounds 3.3 ounces, 21 inches. Maternal grandparents: Kimberly & Thomas Iezzi, Queensbury. Paternal grandparents: Tisha & Michael Whible, South Glens Falls.

A son, Liam John, to Micaela & Brian of Corinth, Saturday, March 23, 8:33 pm. 6 pounds 14 ounces, 17 inches.

A daughter, Devon Schuyles, to Toni & Justin Needham of Brant Lake, Monday, March 25, 1:36 pm. 8 pounds 1.9 ounces, 19.9 inches. Maternal grandparents: Matt & Colleen Agard, Chestertown. Paternal grandparents: Tim & Anita Needham, Chestertown.

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved