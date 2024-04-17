Chef Denver to open her own ‘Scratch Kitchen’ on Warren St.

Chronicle editor Mark Frost writes: Denver Semon, who most recently was the chef at the now closed Flight in the Empire Theatre building on South Street, expects in the next few weeks to open a business of her own, Scratch Kitchen, on Warren Street diagonally across from the Stewart’s Shop.

The initial emphasis will be on breakfast, lunch, coffees and baked goods, she told The Chronicle Tuesday, although she also mentioned thinking in terms of occasional dinner mainly prepped for people to take home.

“I can’t wait to fill this case with all kinds of yummy things. I’m going to try to make all my own breads and everything for sandwiches. It’s a big job, because I’m going to be growing tons of plants that I want to try to sell” — flowers and vegetable plants.

The site is a former Mexican restaurant that has been totally renovated by building owner Matt Hummel, who operates his restaurant supply business behind it, Chef Denver said. “And it’s great because…it’s all his equipment [in the kitchen]. So if anything ever goes wrong, he’s right here; he can help me out.”

She termed the location “a little bit off the beaten path, but it’s a nice fresh new space and it’s a lot of traffic [passing by] so hopefully…” people will find it.

It’s a block beyond the Hyde Collection. There’s a tiny parking lot but street parking.

Chef Denver developed a fervent following as chef at The Aviator that operated at Warren County Airport.

“I’m going to start with just myself in the kitchen,” she said, with two staffers up front, including one she knows from her early stint cooking at The Copperfield Inn in North Creek. “She was a bartender.”